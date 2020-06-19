Grady Scott Van Cleve



September 4,1960 - June 4, 2020



Grady was born in Phoenix to Paul and Muriel Van Cleve. He graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. After high school, he took a year to help his brother and cousin build a house in Loomis, CA.



He then attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a degree in Horticulture. Grady joined the company Western Farm Service in 1984 in southern CA, and worked his way up to being named as the top Turf and Ornamental salesperson, and moved to Santa Cruz in 1989. He loved sharing his knowledge of plants, insects, and horticulture diseases with customers and coworkers.



Grady was the ultimate friend and salesman, known for his sense of humor and fun. He enjoyed fishing for salmon in Alaska and the Monterey Bay, fly fishing at Lee's Ferry, skiing and traveling. But mostly, he enjoyed doing things with friends and family.



Grady is survived by his brother, David Van Cleve, sister Ginny Iliff, and their families, and his former wife, Marla Henry.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store