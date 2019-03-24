|
Gratia Holtz Gibaut
Phoenix - 3/21/1929-3/19/2019
Gratia, our mom, joined the heavenly chorus of angels, archangels and saints on March 19, 2019 with family members present.
She is survived by her much-loved children, daughters The Rev. Sally Durand of Scottsdale, The Rev. Susan Harries (Rick) of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, stepsons Steve Durand (Susan) of Mesa, Harvey Durand (Ginny) of Tucson, seven grandchildren and ten great grand children. Her dear husband John Gibaut predeceased her. Gratia was born in Detroit, MI, to Mildred and Henry Holtz and spent her early years in Dearborn, MI. After graduating from Central Michigan University, she packed her bags and headed west to Tucson, Arizona and then to Santa Fe, New Mexico. She began her new life discovering the wonderful cultures and peoples of the west and Mexico. Her love of travel and seeing the world added to her interest and appreciation she had found in exploring new places when she returned to Arizona in 1984. Gratia enjoyed painting memories of Grand Canyon, landscapes inspired by western vistas, and world travels. She enjoyed working in her home & garden, and sharing with friends & family her love of art and distant places. Gratia was a longtime member and volunteer at the Phoenix Zoo. An appreciative fan of music and the arts, she also loved going to the Desert Botanical Garden and other venues in the greater Phoenix area.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 3:00 p.m. at. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, 12990 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014, St. Anthony on the Desert, or to any other organization that adds joy to life. Vaya Con Dios!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019