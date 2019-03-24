|
Greg Jones "Robert Gregory Jones"
Phoenix - Greg Jones (Robert Gregory Jones) was born on August 15, 1931 and passed away on March 19, 2019. Greg was a man of character, a genuine gentleman. He was thoughtful, gentle and always kind. He was native Arizonan who loved books, skiing, traveling and his previous home in Cornville, AZ. He will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Nancy Seaton Widener, as well as his children Andrea (Charles) O'Conner, Arthur (Sharon) Jones, Douglas (Deborah) Jones and son in law Grady R. Widener. Greg is survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rest in Peace, My Love, Rest in Peace. No services are planned. May each grieve in his or her own private way.
