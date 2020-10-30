Gregory Allen Tresner
1948 - 2020
In the quiet hours before most are awake, an angel came for our brother. We'd like to think it was our mom, taking Greg with her to the most peaceful place imaginable. And there is where he'll tell of his wonderful life here on earth where he pursued his passion and enjoyed every minute of every day. And that story might start like this. He was born and raised in Skagit Valley where tulips grow in fields of red, pink, and yellow. Then the family packed it all up in a station wagon and moved over the Cascade Mountains to the shores of Lake Chelan where Greg showed his drive and determination to see what the world holds for him by first becoming an Eagle Scout. Seattle was his next stop with stints in theatrics on playhouse stages, another playing guitar in a rock band before becoming self-taught in classical guitar. The sunshine called to him and he moved to Arizona and made Phoenix his home for many years. During that time, he graduated from the Court of Sommeliers becoming the first Master Sommelier in Arizona. He continued to play classical guitar and returned to the stage repeatedly where he would play for performing flamenco dancers. He loved people and would gather around a table with family and friends to enjoy a meal and share stories. He was known for his masterful pairing of food and wine and was invited to author articles in food and travel magazines. He travelled worldwide to find that great bottle of wine and to mentor wine students that shared the same passion as his own. Greg truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love for wine with others, his style on wine was termed erudite without being fussy and that could be what brought him to one of his highest achievements. In 2006, Greg was nominated for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Service as Master Sommelier at Mary Elaine's Restaurant at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, a restaurant where returning diners would ask if he was working that evening. When Greg retired, he returned to Skagit Valley to be closer to family and to enjoy the slower pace of rural life watching a Blue Heron fish from the pond's edge, to pick berries from his sister's garden, stroll through town with an ice cream cone, bake Christmas cookies with siblings, and dust off older bottles of wine to bring to the table at family gatherings. Greg, you will be missed beyond measure. Whatever you put in the Thanksgiving gravy was fabulous. Those fortunate to have known you became enchanted with you. Greg leaves behind 6 siblings, Sue Kinney, Dee Connite, Carmine Anderson, Nola Bradley, Robin Carpenter, Hilary Williamson, 12 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece, 3 great nephews, aunts, and many cousins. A big family who did as Greg told us to do. Just get along and try this wine. Adieu and adios for now dear brother. Safe travels and say hi to the folks.
