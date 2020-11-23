1/
Gregory E. Brink
Gregory E. Brink

Greg passed away November 13, 2020 after a long 2 ½ year battle recouping from a car accident.

He is proceed in death by his parents, a sister, a brother and a nephew.

Survivors include 2 brothers, 4 sisters, 7 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews, and 2 great niece and nephew.

Greg's love of history, dramas, murder mystery and sci-fi made PBS one of his favorite channels to watch. If you would like to donate to PBS in his memory you can go online to azpbs.org or send a check to: KAET 555 N Central Ave Suite 500 Phoenix, AZ 85004

He will be laid to rest in the Monte Vista Cemetery in Colorado. Greg requested no funeral services.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
