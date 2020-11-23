Gregory E. Brink
Greg passed away November 13, 2020 after a long 2 ½ year battle recouping from a car accident.
He is proceed in death by his parents, a sister, a brother and a nephew.
Survivors include 2 brothers, 4 sisters, 7 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews, and 2 great niece and nephew.
Greg's love of history, dramas, murder mystery and sci-fi made PBS one of his favorite channels to watch. If you would like to donate to PBS in his memory you can go online to azpbs.org
or send a check to: KAET 555 N Central Ave Suite 500 Phoenix, AZ 85004
He will be laid to rest in the Monte Vista Cemetery in Colorado. Greg requested no funeral services.