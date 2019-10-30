|
|
Gregory G. Good
Buckeye - Gregory G. Good, of Buckeye, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 75. He was a loving father, grandfather, and a great friend to many.
Gregory is survived by his sons, Bryce William Good and Cameron Robert Good, his grandson, Bentley Gregory Good, his brothers Steven Good, Douglas Good, and Thomas Good, his sister, Deborah (Good) Koval, and his former spouse and mother of his children, Linda Good.
Gregory was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Howe) Good, and his father, William Good.
Gregory was born on June 24, 1944 in Winterset, Iowa and attended Winterset High School. In the 1960s, he moved to Seattle, Washington to pursue an undergraduate degree in business at the University of Washington. Gregory began his professional career in the bank equipment manufacturing industry at NCR Corporation until launching his own successful company in 1976. Gregory and Linda raised their sons in Mill Creek, Washington and spent many summers at the "cabin" in Central Washington, as well as traveling the world as a family. In the 2000s, Gregory and Linda embarked on retirement and relocated to Tucson, Arizona. After they divorced, Gregory relocated to the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Gregory lived a life full of positive energy, had a comical sense of humor, and found great enjoyment in aiding others. He was a dedicated Husky fan and relished rivalry school banter. He possessed a great passion for tennis, golf, cooking, and traveling the world with family and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Gregory impacted are invited to join in a Memorial Service on Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, located at 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019