Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3801 N. Miller Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Gregory "Greg" Hallett


Gregory "Greg" Hallett Obituary
Gregory (Greg) Hallett

Scottsdale - Gregory Wayne Hallett, 81, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Greg was born September 4, 1937 in Porter, ME to Gerald and Dorothea Hallett. He was the younger of two siblings and graduated from Scarborough High School in Maine in 1955. He earned his Engineering degree from Northwestern University in Massachusetts and later went on to work for Raytheon and Motorola before retiring in 1998. Greg met his wife Mary at Boston University, married in 1963 and shared 55 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Chris, Scott, and Lisa. Greg is survived by his wife, Mary, son Chris (Susan) of Phoenix, AZ, son Scott (Cindy) of Clearwater, FL, daughter Lisa of Mesa, AZ, sister Geraldine (Bob) of Gorham, ME, five grandchildren, Amy, Nathan, Jessica, Ronni, and Curtis, niece Kim and nephew Todd. A Viewing will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Monday, February 25th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3801 N. Miller Rd. in Scottsdale, Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
