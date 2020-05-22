Gregory Myers
Chandler - Gregory Robert Myers,79, passed 5/14/20. He leaves his children, Pamela, Steve, Kathryn, & Jennifer, 14 grandchildren & friends. Graduated Washington University (BSIE), served in USAF 2nd Lt., Honorably Discharged. Services with Military Honors in Phoenix AZ will be held at later date and announced on this memorial page. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/gregory-myers-9183919
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.