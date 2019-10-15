|
|
Gregory Thomas Green
Mesa - Gregory Thomas Green, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away October 9, 2019; he was 75 years old. A longtime resident of Mesa, Greg was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, Trisha Green, who passed away in July, 2019.
Greg spent his professional life in public service: 18 years with Arizona Department of Public Safety, in uniform and plain clothes; and 15 years in security for the Arizona Senate at the Capitol in Phoenix. Well regarded for his integrity, respect for others, and sense of fairness, Greg was also well known for his biting wit and delightful sense of humor.
In retirement, Greg and Trisha enjoyed life and spent time traveling overseas, watching ASU football, spending time at their cabin, playing water volleyball, and visiting and hosting family and friends.
Greg is survived by his son, Gene, of Reno, Nevada, and his family including Sherelle, daughter Kelli, and granddaughter Fern. In addition, Greg will be missed and remembered by countless family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. Greg's family particularly wishes to express their gratitude to Howard Hughes, Greg's longtime closest friend, whose help and comfort throughout Greg's loss of his wife, as well as his own illness, were immeasurable.
A celebration of Greg and Trisha's lives will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Sunland Springs Village Recreation Center, 2240 South Springwood Blvd., Mesa, Az. 85209.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019