Gregory Vincent Presto
Greg Presto passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Greg was 65 years old.
Greg was born May 23rd, 1954 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Presto family lived in Cape Girardeau for several years before moving to Columbus, Ohio, then to Orland Park, Illinois, and finally settling in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Greg graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972 and then attended Iowa State University graduating in 1976 with a Bachelors of Landscape Architecture. Following graduation Greg moved to Arizona working in Lake Havasu City designing golf courses. He later moved to Phoenix and worked for the City of Phoenix, and the City of Mesa. Later he opened his own practice and also worked for Corral Dybas and CEI Engineering. Greg leaves behind two brothers, David (Theresa) Presto of Eldridge, Iowa, nephews, Brian and Travis Presto and their families, and Richard Presto of Phoenix, Arizona. Greg had many friends scattered throughout the USA and was a dedicated member of the Arizona Chapter of MUFON. Greg will be remembered for his love of the natural landscape, going fishing, hiking in the Arizona mountains, antique cars, and the mysteries of the Universe.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 29, 2020 at the Messinger Mortuary at 10 a.m. at 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. Donations can be made in his name to the Desert Botanical Garden or the Arizona .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020