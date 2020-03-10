|
Greta A. Monteilh
September 8, 1942 the world was blessed with the presence of Greta Alelia Bauchus. Greta lived her life to help others through her career, her art, and her love. She was a social worker for almost 40 years and helped to start essential government programs such as WIC in her hometown of Warren, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Laura-Jean and Jesse Bauchus and her six siblings (5 sisters and 1 brother). She left behind two brothers Forest and Bruce Bauchus. When she wasn't helping people, you could find Greta behind a canvas turning feelings and emotions into a visual piece of art. Greta Bauchus became Greta Sibley when she married James Sibley and had a loving baby boy Anthony Sibley. In 1992 she married again to the love of her life and best friend Ray Monteilh and took on her final name: Greta Alelia Monteilh. Greta had one child, three grandchildren: Alelia, Hayle, and Pierre and ten great grandchildren. Greta was a mother, grandmother, artist, activist and the very epiphany of love. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
