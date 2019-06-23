Greta Marie Campbell



Tempe - Greta Marie Campbell, 95, died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on June 16th, 2019. She was born in 1924 in Manzanola, Colorado to Louis and Sadie Virl Kent. Greta married her high school sweetheart, Rudy Campbell, in 1943, beginning their married life in Mesa, AZ before later settling in Tempe where they would raise their family. Greta poured much time and effort into various community organizations including the Alpha Kappa Chapter of ESA of which she was a 60-year member, as well as Meals On Wheels Tempe, serving as a board member and driver since 1983. Both Greta and Rudy enjoyed many years of involvement with the Tempe Diablos, but Greta's first priority was her family. She devoted her energy and love to them by organizing holiday gatherings and trips to Mexico, baking gingerbread by the ton, designing craft and sewing projects and never missing her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's concerts and recitals. Greta is survived by her husband of 76 years Rudy Campbell, children Deborah (Zeke) and Gregory (Jill), four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th, 6-8 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Funeral Services will follow on Friday, June 28th at 10 am at Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 East Elliot Road, Tempe, Arizona. In honor of Greta's memory, enjoy some fresh bread and a cup of coffee with a loved one, and in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Meals On Wheels Tempe, 2525 E. Southern Ave., Tempe AZ 85282. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the family.