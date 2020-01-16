|
Greta Smith (Nee Curtis) Grier
Greta was born on June 29, 1934 in Steele, Missouri to David S. Curtis and Floye White Curtis. She passed away on January 11, 2020. Greta moved with her family to Phoenix in 1947. She attended Alhambra Elementary School, Glendale High School, West Phoenix High School and Phoenix College.
She married her first husband, Joe M. Smith, in 1954. Together they had 4 beloved children. Greta and Joe founded a successful independent insurance agency which, with the addition of partners, became known as Schaefer Smith Ankeney Insurance.
In 1980 Greta married Marvin Grier. They had more than 30 beautiful years together before his death in 2011.
Greta worked as a homemaker, bank teller, and office manager in a social services agency in Phoenix. She had a long commitment to volunteering and making others' lives better. She was a Girl Scout leader and neighborhood cookie chairman, helped young mothers get vital pre-natal care and their babies find loving homes. She helped make summer bible camps fun and meaningful for children, and wrote them letters as a pen pal. She had a knack for finding and preparing especially delicious recipes, and inspired all four of her children to be great cooks. Greta read aloud for other seniors with visual challenges, acted in and produced "A Christmas Carol" and organized and initiated a recycling program in her senior living community, earning it TV and magazine recognition on Earth Day. She was an accomplished tole painter and a member of the Northern Arizona Tolers. Her travels took her to Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela, as well as many of the U.S. National Parks, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., and San Diego. Her faith sustained her, as did her loving and supportive church family at Valley View Bible Church.
Greta is survived by her children Cheryl Shelton (Terry), Stephanie, Dan (Diane) and Judie, stepchildren Victoria Grier, Elizabeth Quiroz and David Grier (Carolyn), two grandsons and two step-granddaughters.
A memorial service for Greta will be held at Valley View Bible Church, 4222 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with fellowship and refreshments to follow at the church. Due to road construction, use the west side parking lot entrance. In lieu of flowers, Greta has requested that donations be made in her honor to Valley View Bible Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020