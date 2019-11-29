|
|
Gretchen Elizabeth Sater
Our beloved Gretchen Elizabeth Sater was called to heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born Gretchen Elizabeth Wendegatz to Constance and Lester Wendegatz on January 6, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. After high school, Gretchen moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern University. It was in Chicago that she met the love of her life, Vernon "Gene" Sater. They married on August 30, 1957, in Kansas City. They moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in August 1962 while she was pregnant with her first child. While raising three children, Gretchen started teaching preschool classes. This led to her finding her lifelong passion, early childhood development. Gretchen returned to college and completed her bachelor's degree at Arizona State University. She taught early childhood development classes at Scottsdale Community College for many years and impacted countless teachers and families in doing so.
An ardent supporter of children, Gretchen served as a Girl Scout troop leader for two troops, one of which supported young women with developmental disabilities. She also organized programs for children through her church. For at least the past decade she dedicated her Tuesday evenings to volunteering with children at the UMOM family shelter in Phoenix.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers. She leaves behind her husband Gene, son Glen (Julie), daughters Gini (Gerry) and Gail. She was blessed to call Jacki and Antonio her grandkids, and she found great joy in her two great grandchildren, Kenny and Logan. She also leaves behind many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Gretchen was interred at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2pm at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 4140 N. Miller Rd. in Scottsdale. Reception will be held immediately after at the church.
Contributions may be made in Gretchen's memory to UMOM New Day Centers at 3333 East Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019