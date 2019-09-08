|
|
Gretchen Loomis Manker
Phoenix - Gretchen Loomis Manker died on August 30, 2019, at the age of ninety. She was the wife of the Rev. Dr. Raymond George Manker (dec.) and was very active in social justice issues and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix, AZ, which her husband served as minister for twenty-seven years. The daughter of Wendell Sylvester Loomis and Lilly Holstein Brammer, she was born Margaret Brammer Loomis on March 28, 1929, in Houston, Texas, and attended Rice University before marrying Ray in 1949. They had five children and served congregations in Toledo, OH, Wayland, MA, and Riverside, CA, before settling in Phoenix. Gretchen pursued her interest in Social/Cultural Anthropology through ASU, and received her BA, MA and a partially-completed PhD. Through the years, Gretchen held true to a passion for travel and women's rights around the world. Two of her favorite places were close by: SAWUURA, a UU camp near Young, AZ; and Rocky Point, MX. She is survived by four of her children: Kathy Manker (Bruce Gardner); Ray Manker (Patti Atchley); Susan Manker (Curtiss Seale); and David Manker (Larry Purifory); four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. One son, Wendell Manker, died in 1974. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 3:30 PM, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix (UUCP), 4027 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253. Donations can be made in her name to UUCP or to SAWUURA (Sierra Ancha Wilderness UU Religious Association) through UUCP. Cards and condolences on behalf of the family can be sent to Rev. Susan Manker, 7601 N. Village Ave., Tucson, AZ 85704.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019