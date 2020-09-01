1/1
Phoenix - Guadalupe " Lupe" Lopez, 77, of Phoenix was received by God as an Angel on Friday, August 28,2020. Born in Glendale, on September 14th 1942 to Juan & Maria De La Cruz. Lupe was 1 of 17 children. She was raised in Eloy by her grandparents Mauricio & Aurelia Padilla. She was preceded in death by Pete Zaragoza & Isidro Lopez. She has 9 surviving siblings, Tony, Lorenzo, George, Juana, Terri, Lydia, Mary, Minnie & Lisa. Momma is survived by her children Yolanda, Consuelo, Cecilia, Pete, Victor, Sally, Susan & Patricia. Nana Lupe had 28 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild that all loved her deeply and will truly miss her. You were a great Momma/Nana and we knew you loved us all. Thank you for the great memories. We will miss your beautiful laugh. Mom, we can never say goodbye to you because we could never bear the pain, instead we say, we love you Mom until we meet again. Memorial Services are as follows; Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 @ 10:00am Viewing, 12:00pm Service, 1:30pm burial. Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens 4310 E Southern Ave, Phx, Az 85042




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
