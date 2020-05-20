Guido "Papa" D'Adamo
On May 13, 2020, Guido D'Adamo, 91, passed away after a week-long fight with COVID-19. While the virus took his life, Guido's greatest battle was the 12-years he bravely suffered with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Castelforte, Italy, on August 12, 1928, the third of six children of Pasquale and Maria D'Adamo. He came to the United States at the age of two, passing through Ellis Island and settling in New York City. He joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served as a machinist mate for four years on board two aircraft carriers, the USS Intrepid and the USS Midway. Guido became a U.S. citizen in 1953 following his Navy service. While working full time and raising a family, he attended night school at City College of New York and graduated with a BA in business. Guido loved every day of his 35-year career as a service technician at IBM where he won numerous "IBM Means Service" awards and redesigned several parts for the Selectric typewriter. He retired from IBM in 1992 and started a typewriter repair business, which he ran until the ravages of Alzheimer's Disease forced him to retire.
On St. Patrick's Day 1955 he had his first date with Barbara Butter, who would become his soulmate for the next 60 years. They fell in love and had the relationship most people only dream of; one of unconditional love, respect, support, joy and fun. Despite his relatively small stature Guido had a larger than life personality, possessed an unparalleled work ethic and had a wicked and irreverent sense of humor. Without a doubt, family was the most important thing to Guido, and he and Barbara defined family very broadly. There were no strangers at the D'Adamo house. Mealtime was sacred and straight out of a movie -- loud exchanges of ideas, political and religious discussions, many politically incorrect conversations, hearty laughter and always plenty of wine and Sambuca.
Guido is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, son Mark, sisters Eva Cassidy and Connie D'Adamo, brother Joe D'Adamo, and brother-in-law John LeCastre. He is survived by sons Chris (Janet), Gene (Debbie); grandchildren Danielle Davis (Eric), Patricia D'Adamo, Lauren Pierce (Dusty), Michael D'Adamo, Julianne D'Adamo, Brooke D'Adamo De Anda (Cesareo) and Nick D'Adamo; great-granddaughter Nicole Pierce; sister Nettie LeCastre, brother John D'Adamo and brother-in-law Alfred Cassidy. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Huger Mercy Living Center who took care of Papa Guido like family from the moment he walked through their doors four years ago. You all are angels!
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a public service. Donations can be made to Huger Mercy Living Center at SupportStJosephs.org/HugerMercyLivingCenter or St. Joseph's Foundation, 124 W. Thomas Road, Suite 250, Phoenix 85013; or Camp Not-A-Wheeze, 959 S. Bristol, Mesa, AZ 85208, www.campnotawheeze.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 20 to May 24, 2020.