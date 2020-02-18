|
Guillermina Anzures
Phoenix - Guillermina Anzures, 75, entered into the arms of God on February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Guillermina "Minnie" was born in Altar, Sonora Mexico on June 25, 1944 to Amelia (Lopez) and Eugene Gradillas, one of 10 children. After Minnie's youngest sibling was born her mother fell ill and her father struggled to care for all of the children. Minnie went to live with her dad and 3 other siblings in Mexico. From a young age Minnie helped support her family by working along-side them in the fields. At the age of 12 Minnie relocated to Arizona where she found a home with her Uncle Jesus and Aunt Lupe Moreno and their family. Minnie was very happy to have this life and grew up to be a very caring and responsible person. When Minnie was just 21 she met the love of her life, Benjamin, and they were married at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Litchfield, Arizona on May 6, 1967; before Benjamin accepted his assignment to Clark Air Force Base, in the Philippians, in support of the Viet Nam effort. Minnie became a mom a couple years later with her only child, Edward "Eddie". Minnie's love and life were her husband and son. She was a perfect home maker. Everything she did was to make her family comfortable. Before Benjamin went to work she made sure he had everything he needed for the day. When Eddie went off to school she made sure he had his school stuff and food for the day; and when he had a little league game or activity she was always there as support. She loved gatherings and putting parties together. She was a great cook and baker. Minnie and Benjamin would get up every Christmas morning at 5am to start the days preparation of homemade tamales, tortillas, capirotada, and she often made homemade chorizo, knowing it was Eddie's favorite. She was a special spirit always making people who came into her home welcome. Minnie also loved music and dancing. She was very happy when Ben took her out to the Riverside club for a night out. Minnie leaves behind her husband of 53 years Benjamin Anzures; her son Edward and his wife Gina; her grandsons Xavier and Jacob; and her brothers and sisters Pauline G. Jimenez, Frank Gradillas, Eugene Gradillas Jr, Humberto Gradillas, Mary Elena Ramirez, Ysidro Gradillas, Juanita G. Martinez, Alegandro Gradillas. Minnie is preceded in heaven by her parents Amelia and Eugene Gradillas and her sister Irene Chavez. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis the King Catholic in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10:00am followed by the Rosary at 11:30 at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary. The visitation will start at 12:00am at Chapel of the Chimes followed by a Celebration of Life. Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com and "add a message" to the webpage for the family to read at a later date. Please know that all entries will be printed in the "Life Remembered" book for the family cherish for years to come. Thank you in advance for your support.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020