|
|
Gus Diamond
Mesa - Gus Diamond, 85, of Tempe Arizona, passed away on 9/21/2019. He spent his last days surrounded by his family and died peacefully in bed at home with his hand being held. He spent most of his life in Tempe and worked as a Development Assistance Officer for the City of Tempe. He is survived by his son Gus, daughter in law Paula, and 4 grandchildren. Gus's father said we should cry when we are born because that is when we begin to die, and we should celebrate when we die because that is when our life begins. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 6th at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Light at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019