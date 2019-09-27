|
Gus Gonzales Jr.
- - Gus Gonzales Jr. passed on 24 Sep. His marriage to Maria Jesus (Jessie) for 60 years was an example for all to follow. Gus was born Nov 1936. Survived by two brothers and five sisters and his children Gus, Daniel, Joseph, Elizabeth, Michelle, and Alfred (Alfie). 15 Grandchildren, and 20 Great Grandchildren. Gus had as full a life as anyone could ask. He was born in Camp 53, Litchfield Park during a time of our country's difficult times. He serve in the Army as a Military Policemen. Upon his department from the Army, he transitioned to become a Buckeye and then Tolleson Police Officer. With his growing family, he began working for Shell Oil. He retired after more than 20 years. During this busy time, Gus made time for his community. He was President of the Tolleson Little League. He also served on the Tolleson School board where he eventually served as President. Gus was always a dedicated member of the church (Blessed Sacrament and Saint Vincent DePaul) and his beliefs were passed on to his entire family by the examples he set throughout his life. Gus was honored by the Tolleson School District by dedicating a scholarship in his name. Gus never wanted thanks, he only wanted what was best for everyone. He strived to always lead by example and always made time to help others. Gus dedicated his life to his family and his community. He never wavered on God, Family, and Country. He now resides with the lord and will never be forgotten…
Viewing will be on 30 Sep 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm with the rosary starting at 7 pm. The mass will be held on 1 Oct 2019 at 1100 am. All will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Tolleson. The burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale shortly after the mass on 1 Oct.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019