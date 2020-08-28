Guy Dean Albert



89, 0f Pinetop, AZ passed away August 15, 2020. Guy was born March 7, 1931 in Chamberlain, SD. He was preceded in death by his wife Janell and his sons Michael and Dale. He is survived by his brother Benny Albert (Lois), his sister Verna Lira (David), his daughter Denise Albert, his sons Doug Albert (Paul) and Danny Albert (Katy), 3 grandchildren Joedee Peck (Jason), Cassie Heitz (Mike), Rollie Gibson (Jennifer) and 12 great grandchildren. Guy graduated from Superior High School where he met his lovely wife of 62 years Janell. He graduated from ASU with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He worked for APS his entire career. He was a lifelong member of the Masons. Guy and Janell retired to Pinetop, AZ because they loved the White Mountains, where they were members of the Pinetop Country Club. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Church on the grounds of Blueridge Elementary School main campus, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd (AZ Hwy 260), Pinetop, AZ 85929.









