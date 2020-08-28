1/1
Guy Dean Albert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Dean Albert

89, 0f Pinetop, AZ passed away August 15, 2020. Guy was born March 7, 1931 in Chamberlain, SD. He was preceded in death by his wife Janell and his sons Michael and Dale. He is survived by his brother Benny Albert (Lois), his sister Verna Lira (David), his daughter Denise Albert, his sons Doug Albert (Paul) and Danny Albert (Katy), 3 grandchildren Joedee Peck (Jason), Cassie Heitz (Mike), Rollie Gibson (Jennifer) and 12 great grandchildren. Guy graduated from Superior High School where he met his lovely wife of 62 years Janell. He graduated from ASU with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He worked for APS his entire career. He was a lifelong member of the Masons. Guy and Janell retired to Pinetop, AZ because they loved the White Mountains, where they were members of the Pinetop Country Club. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Church on the grounds of Blueridge Elementary School main campus, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd (AZ Hwy 260), Pinetop, AZ 85929.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved