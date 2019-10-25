Resources
Guy "Tracy" Gamble III

Guy "Tracy" Gamble III has passed from this world on October 17th, 2019 a little before 10 pm. He was surrounded by loved ones in his final days at home and was comfortable and at peace.

Tracy was selflessness personified. He always went out of his way to help his friends, family, and even strangers. He donated to many charities consistently and embodied the idea of giving back to those less fortunate. He was polite, sensitive, caring, and smart. His hobbies included golf, taking his beloved Sea-Doo to the lake, spending time with his family, and taking his son to sporting events.

Tracy is leaving behind his wife Sandy Gamble, son Guy Gamble IV, sister Brooke Gamble and nephews Day and Sev.

His compassion, generosity, and thoughtfulness will be missed beyond measure, but his wife and son will carry on his remarkable legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of Tracy's favorite charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, 4309 E. Belleview St., Bldg. 14, Phoenix, AZ 85008, Phone: (602) 954-8182, https://bgcmp.org/

We will have a private memorial service followed by a Celebration of Life. Please get in touch with the family if you would like to attend.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
