Guy Wolf



Mesa - Guy R. Wolf of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on April 23rd, 2020. He was 70.



Born in Illinois, Guy spent most his life in Mesa. While there he served as president of the Mesa Downtown Business Association, was a board member of the Phoenix BBB, and was also a member of the Mesa Hohokams for 43 years where he served in various positions and roles.



Guy is survived by Linda, his wife of 50 years; his children Lisa (Dustin) and Scott; his brother Gerry (Dianne) and sister Beverly; and his grandchildren Brodie, Lucie and Jackson.



Guy is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Virginia; and his brother Brian.



Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.













