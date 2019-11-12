Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Gwen Ramella

Phoenix - Gwen reached heaven November 7, 2019. It was a graceful passing from a life gracefully lived. She was born in Beaumont, Texas to Ras and Maudie Johnson on March 26, 1943, and was proud of her Swedish and French heritage. She made Phoenix home, first as a wife and homemaker, then forever as a Mother and Nana. She was predeceased, by sons, Stephen and Tony; grandson Andrew; sisters Becky and Cindy. Gwen is survived by seven children, Velvet, Vince, Maria, Jenell, Niki, Kimberly, Dominic and their families, including 24 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Gwen also leaves behind a sister, Jeri as well as numerous members of her extended family and several cherished friends. Gwen's faith in God and nonjudgmental compassion for others were just a few of her glorious qualities. The scripture she modeled her life on was "Love one another as I have loved you." -John 13:34. Please join in celebrating Gwen's life. Sunday November 17. Visitation 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Rosary Service 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm. A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel, 710 West Bethany Home Road Phoenix, AZ 85013. Monday November 18. Funeral Mass 11:00 am- 12:00 pm. St. Gregory Catholic Church 3424 N. 18th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85015. Immediately followed by interment service 12:45 pm - 1:15 pm. Holy Cross Cemetery 9925 W. Thomas Road Avondale, AZ 85392. A luncheon will follow at St. Gregory's Gordon Hall. Kindly visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019
