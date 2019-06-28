|
|
Gwendolyn Randolph
Flagstaff - Gwendolyn Sue Randolph, affectionately known as GG, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was 88 ½ years old. Gwen was a gentle, southern woman who lived a long fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Gwen was a bridge player and an avid golf enthusiast. She was in the scoring tent at the Phoenix Open for many years, making sure all the scorecards were signed and then she posted the scores. She was proud to say that she met many PGA players during this time. She was extremely active in the Flagstaff Symphony Guild, a member of a Bible Study and sang in her church choir for years.
She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at Mountain View Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Flagstaff Symphony Guild c/o Mary Hostetler: 4804 Medina Way, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 28, 2019