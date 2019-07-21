Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwilym Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwilym Harold Jones


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwilym Harold Jones Obituary
Gwilym Harold Jones

Phoenix - Gwilym Harold Jones, age 84, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 13, 2019. Harold was born Nov 18, 1934 in Phoenix to Hazel and Gwilym Jones. Harold is survived by his wife Joyce Jones, his daughter Renee Piper, son-in-law George Piper and his son Michael Jones. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:30am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd Phx, AZ with a viewing beginning at 10:00am. Interment and military honors will be held at 12:30pm at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N Cave Creek Rd Phx, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now