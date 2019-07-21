|
Gwilym Harold Jones
Phoenix - Gwilym Harold Jones, age 84, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 13, 2019. Harold was born Nov 18, 1934 in Phoenix to Hazel and Gwilym Jones. Harold is survived by his wife Joyce Jones, his daughter Renee Piper, son-in-law George Piper and his son Michael Jones. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:30am at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd Phx, AZ with a viewing beginning at 10:00am. Interment and military honors will be held at 12:30pm at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N Cave Creek Rd Phx, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019