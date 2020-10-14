H. Eleen Walldorff Carr
Christmas Day, 1935, Mabel & Clare Walldorff welcomed their first daughter, Hildur Eleen, born in their home, in Hubbardston, MI. Her life continued to bring joy until her death on October 4, 2020.
Eleen became a Registered Nurse at Blodgett Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, in Grand Rapids, MI. Caring for others was her passion. She married high school sweetheart, Larry Carr in 1956.
Moving to Mesa, AZ in 1962, with two small children; Eleen worked in the Emergency Rooms at two Mesa hospitals. She was active in community work, including the Mesa Senior Center, Desert Club of Mesa, and a charter member of Grace UMC. She actively supported the missionary work of any church they belonged to. Her priority was to support and love her family with excellence. Parents, in-laws, her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all knew the grace and kindness of Eleen.
Eleen and Larry loved RVing. Many years after retirement, they traveled North America by motorhome and kept a mountain home where Eleen continued her love of hospitality, gardening, canning, and baking.
During her last six years, Alzheimer's became Eleen's companion, but not her friend. This and complications that remained after surviving Covid 19, took her home to Jesus.
Eleen leaves behind Lawrence Carr, her husband of 64 years, and daughter Cathy Hauge (Todd) of Mesa, brother Dean Walldorff (Myrna) Six Lakes MI, daughter in law Debra Carr (Doug) Gilbert AZ, six of the world's only perfect grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by son Doug Carr, brothers Wayne and Neil and sister Natalie Young (Jerry).
Her life was one of Christian faith, family, friends, and nursing. She will always be a role model of an intelligent, gentle lady.
Memorial services will be held on October 23, 10 am, at Redemption Church Gateway, 8635 E Pecos Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Az 85024. The service will be family only but will be lived streamed so many may join in the celebration of her life without assembling in one place. The link for the live stream is https://youtu.be/J0fhrcKtpY0