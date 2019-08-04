Resources
Halcyon Johnston Knox

Halcyon Johnston Knox Obituary
Halcyon Johnston Knox

Chandler, AZ - Halcyon Johnston Knox, age 97, Bradenton, Fl. formerly of Chandler, AZ, died July 17, 2019. Wife of the late Kenneth W. Knox, for 59yrs, mother of Jamie Knox Jerdee & Brookie Knox Ritchie, grandmother of Jeffery J. (Dana) Swan, and Jacob Sol (Nikki Lopez) Levee. Halcyon was a long time member of the Chandler Service Club & The Chandler Historical Society. She enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends and was an avid reader, always surrounded by her books.

Interment private. Memorials may be made to Chandler Public Library, 22 S. Delaware St. Chandler, AZ 85224
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
