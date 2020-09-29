Hannah Gentry
Phoenix - Hannah Gentry, age 90, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence in Phoenix, AZ. She worked as a medical transcriber, often working two jobs to help support the family. She was very generous and always put others before herself. She sacrificed a great deal so her daughters could have a better life. She is preceded in death by Eugene Gentry, her husband of 69 years, in April of 2019. She is survived by daughters Carol Spofford and Bonnie L. Gentry, granddaughter Katrina Spofford, sister Elsie Albee and four other siblings, and nieces Linda Bryce and Lynette Rapalas, who she loved like daughters. She is also survived by her beloved dogs. She survived 29 months in home hospice thanks to the tireless caregiving of Carol and Katrina and the smile that Bonnie could put on her face. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future time. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com
.