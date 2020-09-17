1/1
Hannelore Laqua
1941 - 2020
Hannelore Laqua

Litchfield Park - Hannelore Laqua, 79, died on September 14, 2020. She was born June 9, 1941 in Mannheim, Germany, to Fredrick Ambiel and Liselotte Ambiel.

Hannelore became a U.S. Citizen on June 21, 1965. She worked as a dental assistant for over 30 years. Hannelore was always an upbeat, funny person who would always find the good in any situation. She was very involved, along with her late husband (G. Eric Laqua) with CHIEF Ministries

She is survived by her sister Helga Barriere, her daughters Dee Ann DeWitt and Sherry Hanchett, son-in-laws Jim DeWitt and Eric Hanchett, her grandchildren Erin Litchfield (Mike), Daniel, Erikka and Emma, her great grandchildren Dillon, Eva, Eric and Nicolai.

A Celebration of Life will be held in November, if conditions allow.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the CHIEF Ministries. Donations can be made on their website, which is chief.org.

Hannelore touched many lives and will be missed, but she will be in our memories forever.

Services are private at this time.

Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/hannelore-laqua/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
