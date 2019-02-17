|
Hans K. Rosenthal
Glendale - Hans K. Rosenthal, 94, of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. Hans was an icon in the commercial lighting industry as a manufacturer's representative both in Philadelphia, PA and in Phoenix, AZ. Hans was born in Heilbronn, Germany to Frida and Leo Rosenthal. After fleeing the Nazis, the family lived briefly in Italy and then in Cuba, then settled in Philadelphia. Hans married Toby Adelman there in 1951, and moved their family to Phoenix in 1974. He was a loving husband to Toby for 67 years. Hans is survived by Toby, daughter Irene Rosenthal and husband Jerry Robin, daughter Marsha Rosenthal and husband David, grandson Adam Rosenthal and fiancée Madison Stell, and grandson Zachary Rosenthal and wife Jessica. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hans's memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley or . To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019