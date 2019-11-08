Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
8902 W. Deer Valley Rd.,
Peoria, AZ
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
Harold Anthony Bergbower

Harold Anthony Bergbower Obituary
Harold Anthony Bergbower

Peoria - Harold A. Bergbower, 99, passed away November 2, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 8902 W. Deer Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382. The military graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. To read the entire obituary and leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
