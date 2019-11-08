|
|
Harold Anthony Bergbower
Peoria - Harold A. Bergbower, 99, passed away November 2, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 8902 W. Deer Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382. The military graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. To read the entire obituary and leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019