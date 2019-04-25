|
|
Harold Corman
Scottsdale - Harold Corman 97, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. Harold moved to Arizona in 2006 where he became founder and president of the World War II Veterans Club. He was the beloved husband of Bella Corman.
He was survived by his daughter Aleese Murik (Sam) and grandfather of Shana Murik (Kevin) and Michelle Murik. He will be remembered for his incredible devotion to his family and friends.
There will be a graveside service at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N. 68th Street, Phoenix. The family will be observing Shiva at the Murik home, 9274 N. 113th Way Scottsdale, Sunday through Friday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 25, 2019