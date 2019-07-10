|
Harold D. Cronk
Phoenix - Harold Dempsey Cronk, 81, of Phoenix, AZ, and Scottville, MI, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Harold (Harry) was born March 19, 1938 in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold F. Cronk, mother, Anna E. Bradford and stepfather John Bradford, as well as his two brothers, Victor Cronk and Kenneth Cronk, and three sisters, Freda Scherer, Pauline Saunders and Ruth Matson. He graduated from Baldwin High School, attended Ferris State College, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Teaching and Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Central Michigan University. Harry was dedicated to public education and was a strong advocate of educational opportunities for all children. From a young age, Harry was an avid sportsman and an outstanding athlete. Throughout his life, he loved fishing and hunting as well as playing and coaching competitive sports including basketball, track and golf. He retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling with Helen, his wife of 55 years. They were blessed with four children: Melinda, Janice, Pamela and Harold David. Harry is survived by his wife, Helen, sister-in-law, Shelly (Victor) Cronk of Muskegon, MI, daughters, Melinda (Corey) Nypen of Phoenix, AZ, Janice (Jim) Jackoviak of Custer, MI, Pamela (Boots) Panetta of Baldwin, MI and son, Harold David (Amy) Cronk of Scottville, MI, eight grandchildren, Juliana (Jason) Anderson, John (Hayley) Jackoviak, Mason Fisher, Dominic Panetta, Tyler Nypen, Tanner Nypen, Evelyn and Harold Joseph Cronk, three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jameslie and Jones Anderson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Harry will be remembered most for his gracious hospitality, compassion and the positive impact he had on the many lives he touched. Memorial Services will be held in Phoenix, AZ and Ludington, MI to celebrate Harry's life. Phoenix: Friday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Everett Luther Life Center at Beatitudes Campus. Ludington: Saturday, July 20 the family will receive visitors at Oak Grove Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be given at www.MessengerMortuary.com and www.OakGroveLudington.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to Southland Hospice of Phoenix, AZ, or the national research fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019