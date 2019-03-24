|
|
Harold Griner
Glendale - Harold Griner of Glendale, AZ passed away on 3/19/19 at the age of 89 after several years of excellent care at Silverado Peoria Memory Care Community.
Harold was born in Iowa and moved to Arizona at age 18 where he worked his way through college driving a truck and eventually received two master's degrees from ASU. He did a tour of duty with the US Army in France during the 1950's. He was married to Joanne Ruch for 59 years until her death in 2013. While she was suffering through a long, terminal illness, Harold was a diligent caregiver.
Harold believed educating youth was a noble profession and spent his entire career in Glendale as a teacher and a school principal.
Harold and Joanne loved spending summer at their log cabin in the White Mountains. They enjoyed spending time with friends, playing bridge and traveling. They were involved in the Glendale Historical Society and Glendale Pride. Harold had a pilot's license and loved to fly. He was a golfer and liked volunteering at the Phoenix Open.
Harold was an amazing husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He had three children: Anne McCrary, Lee Griner, and Phil Griner. Five grandchildren: Ivy Foss, Nicole Kaoni, Kyle Adams, Sara Webb, and Joshua Griner. Three great grandchildren: Jackson Foss, Sage Foss, Canyon Webb, and two more on the way. Nieces and nephews include Bill Kral, Denise Ganaden, Debbie Ludwig, Diane Riley, Scott Bell, and Bruce Bell. He was very close to his sister, Erma Kral.
Harold was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Glendale. There will be a Celebration of Life at 10am, Saturday March 30th at 7102 N 58th Dr. Glendale, AZ 85301 followed by a reception at the Fellowship Hall at the same site.
A life well lived!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019