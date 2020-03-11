|
|
Harold Homer Huffman
Peoria - Harold Homer Huffman, "Triple H," passed away peacefully March 8, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona, after a period of declining health, with his wife of nearly 59 years, Cathy, at his side.
He was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Troy, New York, to Harold (Sr.) and Alma Huffman, and grew up in the Albany area with his sister and a large extended family. He graduated from Catholic Central High School and served two years in the United States Army. He next entered an apprentice course with General Electric in Schenectady, New York, and worked as an engineer with the company for the next 40 years. While living in Syracuse, he met a young nurse named Catherine Trainor who lived nearby, and in short order they were engaged and married. Work with GE led them to relocate to Phoenix, Arizona, where they happily gave up shoveling snow for sweating in the sun, and raised three daughters. The family were active members of the parish of Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral, where the girls attended school and he served as president of the school board. He and Cathy also served as eucharistic ministers, and made many lifelong friends among the congregation. He achieved a goal of completing his college degree while working full-time and raising his family with Cathy, encouraging his children to pursue college as well.
After retirement, the couple moved to Peoria, where they were members of St. Thomas More parish, and enjoyed traveling to destinations all over Europe and North America. They were also avid campers, and Harold never met a piece of firewood he couldn't get going, no matter how wet.
Harold was a man of many talents who could fix a car, build a shed, program a computer or talk about music and sports with equal aplomb and no-nonsense ease. He seemingly could teach a person how to do anything, and his daughters remain grateful that they can still parallel-park better than anyone they meet. He was a recreational hunter, though the turkeys and javelina had a habit of vanishing when he was around. While nobody would accuse him of being overly talkative, Harold was a big presence, and when he did have something to say, it tended to be memorable. He had a colorful yet G-rated vocabulary for the bad drivers around town whom he seemed fated to forever encounter, and he was famed for his martinis and Manhattans, the sipping of which once memorably caused a family friend to note that he could no longer feel his legs. The only thing drier than Harold's martinis was his sense of humor, which was legendary, and which lives on in his children and grandchildren, some of whom still call bad drivers "kumquats."
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, and daughters Stephanie Kot and husband Kevin of Menands, New York; Susan Marris and husband Roger of Chalfont St. Giles, United Kingdom; and Carolyn Kimball and husband Alex of Avon, Connecticut. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Ira and husband Felix of Delmar, New York. His humor and some of his much-appreciated height also live on in his seven grandchildren: Alex and Ryan Kot, Andrew and Phoebe Marris, and Luke, Raphael and Piper Kimball.
His family will all remember his wit, his steadfastness, his devotion to family and his big, big heart, which it seemed nothing could stop.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at St. Thomas More Church in Glendale, with reception to follow in the church hall. Arrangements are being handled by Menke Funeral Home in Sun City. Donations in his name may be made to Arizona Talking Book Library, 1030 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020