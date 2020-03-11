|
|
Harold Jacobsen
November 19, 1923 -
March 6, 2020
Harold Jacobsen, known as Jake to friends and associates, was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was a graduate of Puyallup High School and the University of Washington. He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 as a fighter pilot. He was a Second Lieutenant.
His professional career began as an accountant for the University of Washington Adult Education Program and he left the University as the Director of Budget after 19 years of service. He was recruited by the newly founded Washington State Community College System where he was Financial Vice President of the Seattle Community College District. After 19 years he retired as Associate Director of the State Board for Community College Education.
Jake purchased property on Vashon Island before his marriage to his wife Norma. He built a small vacation cabin. The property originally belonged to his father, also Harold. After his marriage to Norma the family enjoyed weekends and summers on the Island, commuting from their home in North Seattle. In 1969 they moved permanently to the Island to a beautiful home they helped their architect design. They enjoyed their membership at the Vashon Island Country Club for many years.
After his retirement they began to split their time between Vashon, Washington and Scottsdale, Arizona where they had purchased a condo near the Old Town area. They made many wonderful friends in Arizona and were very involved in their Condo association.
Jake was preceded in death by his daughter Tina Lynn. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma Jacobsen, his daughter Lisa Jacobsen, his son in law Jonathan Gal, his grandsons Jesse and Jonah Jacobsen-Gal and his nephew Pete Welch.
Per his request there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made in his name to the Scottsdale Post 22
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020