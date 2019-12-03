Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
1430 N. Recker Rd
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Hubbard


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. Hubbard Obituary
Harold L Hubbard

Harold L Hubbard, age 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 22, 2019. Harold was born in Gila, New Mexico on July 21st 1929, son of Rollin Elisha Hubbard and Mary Jane Echols. He was the 7th of 9 children.

Harold served his country in the United States Navy returning home to finish his education. He later served his church as a missionary in Canada. He loved chemistry and spent most of his working years as an analytical chemist. He was also a skilled worker in wood, many family and friends still carry handmade pens that he loved to give away.

Harold was blessed with 2 families, He raised 2 sons (Delbert and Loran) with his first wife Joann Boren. After her passing, he remarried Ruth Jeanne Anderson and inherited 2 additional sons and 2 daughters (Kenny, Tim, Nancy and Linda). He is survived by 4 sons, 2 daughters and a younger brother (Gary) and well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had many friends and was a genuine gentleman.

If the measure of a person's life is what they became by living and who they helped along the way, Harold was a raving success! We miss his kindness, his generosity, and the love he freely shared.

A memorial will be held Saturday December 7th at 2:00 p.m. at 1430 N. Recker Rd, Mesa, Arizona 85205.

Memories may be shared at: www.Bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
Download Now