Harold L Hubbard
Harold L Hubbard, age 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 22, 2019. Harold was born in Gila, New Mexico on July 21st 1929, son of Rollin Elisha Hubbard and Mary Jane Echols. He was the 7th of 9 children.
Harold served his country in the United States Navy returning home to finish his education. He later served his church as a missionary in Canada. He loved chemistry and spent most of his working years as an analytical chemist. He was also a skilled worker in wood, many family and friends still carry handmade pens that he loved to give away.
Harold was blessed with 2 families, He raised 2 sons (Delbert and Loran) with his first wife Joann Boren. After her passing, he remarried Ruth Jeanne Anderson and inherited 2 additional sons and 2 daughters (Kenny, Tim, Nancy and Linda). He is survived by 4 sons, 2 daughters and a younger brother (Gary) and well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had many friends and was a genuine gentleman.
If the measure of a person's life is what they became by living and who they helped along the way, Harold was a raving success! We miss his kindness, his generosity, and the love he freely shared.
A memorial will be held Saturday December 7th at 2:00 p.m. at 1430 N. Recker Rd, Mesa, Arizona 85205.
Memories may be shared at: www.Bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019