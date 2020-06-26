Harold Patrick Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Patrick Williams

Scottsdale - Harold Patrick Williams, 72, passed away peacefully on June 18th at Banner University Hospital Phoenix, with his loved ones with him. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Clara, of 49 years; his two daughters, Lu Williams Russo (Michael) and Nenetta Williams (Robert). He was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Andrew, Autumn, Ryan and Sydney. And Buck, the family dog. He also leaves behind his brother, Timothy Williams of Charlottesville, VA. Harold, was born in West Palm Beach on October 5, 1947, however calls his beloved Scranton, PA his hometown. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and worked as a Junior Draftsman for a Architectural firm. He enlisted, May 1966 into the US Navy and found himself a Seabee, Construction Battalion 128. Harold did a tour in Quang Tri, South Viet Nam and stayed in the Navy until 1972. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he continued his passion for architecture. He met a wonderful girl, Clara, in 1970 and married her in 1971. Together they had a beautiful family and Harold ran his own architectural firm in Scottsdale, Arizona up until his death. His love and passion was Post War Lionel model trains as well as an airplanes. He was a fierce American patriot and a proud veteran. Harold considers his "Greatest Accomplishment" his family. Harold battled Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma four times as well as chemo-induced heart failure. In Sept 2019, he was implanted with an LVAD for his heart and that gave him 9 more precious months of life with family. He fought for his health valiantly and with grace. Harold was a devout man of faith and never wavered even in the face of his mortality. Isaiah 41:10 Private memorial and burial services with full military have been arranged.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved