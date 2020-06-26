Harold Patrick WilliamsScottsdale - Harold Patrick Williams, 72, passed away peacefully on June 18th at Banner University Hospital Phoenix, with his loved ones with him. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Clara, of 49 years; his two daughters, Lu Williams Russo (Michael) and Nenetta Williams (Robert). He was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Andrew, Autumn, Ryan and Sydney. And Buck, the family dog. He also leaves behind his brother, Timothy Williams of Charlottesville, VA. Harold, was born in West Palm Beach on October 5, 1947, however calls his beloved Scranton, PA his hometown. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and worked as a Junior Draftsman for a Architectural firm. He enlisted, May 1966 into the US Navy and found himself a Seabee, Construction Battalion 128. Harold did a tour in Quang Tri, South Viet Nam and stayed in the Navy until 1972. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he continued his passion for architecture. He met a wonderful girl, Clara, in 1970 and married her in 1971. Together they had a beautiful family and Harold ran his own architectural firm in Scottsdale, Arizona up until his death. His love and passion was Post War Lionel model trains as well as an airplanes. He was a fierce American patriot and a proud veteran. Harold considers his "Greatest Accomplishment" his family. Harold battled Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma four times as well as chemo-induced heart failure. In Sept 2019, he was implanted with an LVAD for his heart and that gave him 9 more precious months of life with family. He fought for his health valiantly and with grace. Harold was a devout man of faith and never wavered even in the face of his mortality. Isaiah 41:10 Private memorial and burial services with full military have been arranged.