Harold "Hal" Rice
Harold "Hal" Rice died peacefully in his home on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Hudson Falls, NY on January 16, 1932. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then went to Northwestern University where he received a degree in electrical engineering. That is where he met his loving wife of over 50 years, Lynne Rice, who predeceased him. Hal and Lynne moved to Phoenix in the mid 1960s and never left. After raising two sons and retiring, Hal and Lynne enjoyed time at their cabin. Hal stayed active doing service work with his church community. A memorial service will be held at Madison Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. He will be interred with Lynne following a graveside ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, being held on April 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Hal lived a great life of integrity and will be missed by many.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020