Harold Waite Frank
Scottsdale - Harold Waite Frank, 101 years, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dad was a wonderful, kind and patient man. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born April 26, 1917, to John Samuel Frank and Grace Catherine Waite Frank in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma A&I University and studied electrical engineering at which he earned 7 professional engineering licenses. He served 4 years in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII aboard the Steam Ship Russel H. Chittenden.
He and his wife were dairy, poultry, and citrus farm owners along with AKC Dachshund sellers and trainers for 5 years. He worked for WFLA Radio station for 5 years and then worked for WFLA-TV of Tampa, Florida for over 25 years. Harold was Chief Supervising Engineer of the TV transmitter. He was a member of World Christian Broadcasting, V.F.W., American Legion, and Oklahoma A&I University Alumni. He and his wife, Hazel were members of the Camelback Church of Christ. He enjoyed hobbies namely: dog breeding and showing, Ham Radio for 70 years W4VCI, traveling the U.S.A., semi-professional photography, interior/exterior home design, real estate, and personal accounting. When he met his wife he knew it was love at first sight.
He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel Estelle Frank, his daughter Carylin Estelle Frank, and brothers Richard and Charles Frank. He is survived by daughter Pamela Beth Forsyth (Paul), grandson Nathan Paul Forsyth, nieces Dana Frank, Barbara Joyce Burns, nephew James Frank (Linda), and numerous great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation and luncheon will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 11:15 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 P.M. at the West Olive Church of Christ, 10935 W. Olive, Peoria. The graveside service is going to be on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019