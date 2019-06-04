|
Harriet Klein
Phoenix - Harriet A. (nee Berney) Klein was released from her long battle against pain around 9 pm on Friday May 31st at Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by loving family. Harriet's living legacy include her 6 children, a niece and nephew, 12 grandchildren and 4 grand-nephews/nieces, and 11 great-grandchildren. Her lasting legacy lies in her loving work with young children first at Temple Beth Israel pre-school, then at her own pre-school The Growing Tree at which hundreds of children and their families were nurtured and supported. She was buried on June 3, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery
Harriet follows her husband of 58 years, Richard Lewis Klein, who passed in 2012. They married in 1955, and raised a family of six children: Terry Klein (Sheila Irom); Sabrina Klein (Thomas Clement); Elizabeth Klein; Bradley Klein (Lise Smith); Janet Klein Gordon (Alan Gordon); Bart Klein (Dana Knox). They also played a key role in the lives of their nephew, Kurt Berney (Deanna Wong) and niece, Michelle Berney (Steven Millman). Their grandchildren Jason Klein; Stefanie and Michaela Gordon, and Alisa Rowan; Alexandra and Max Klein; Jacob Klein, Shayla Dozier Groves and Trent Dozier; Faige Bander and Shimmon Klein; and Christopher Clement are joined in Harriet's legacy by her grandnieces and nephews Hershel, Jeremy, and Leah Millman, and Tessa Berney.
Harriet will best be remembered as a fiercely independent and lovingly generous human being, for whom family and loved ones always came first. She touched dozens of families through her work with children for over 25 years. Her stubborn will won out for many years over challenging health conditions, and in spite of constant pain, her quick smile never failed to light up when a child stepped up for a hug. The words "I love you" were never far from her heart or her mouth. Wherever she journeys next, many "I love you's" accompany her.
Memorial in her memory may be made to ICM Food and Clothing Bank or Hospice of the Valley. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 4, 2019