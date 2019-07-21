|
|
Harriett Fudge, MSN RN
Ancourage, AK - 1939-2019
Known as "Fudgie" to her friends and coworkers, lived in Phoenix AZ from 1970 through 1987. She was a labor and delivery nurse, on 3rd shift at Maricopa Medical Center, she also worked with the residents and interns at St. Joseph and Good Samiratian hospitals. She dedicated her life to delivering babies for 40 years while working with the best in her field.
Harriett past away at Alaska Regional Hospital in Ancourage, she was 79 years old. She will be laid to rest at the Rock Island Arsenal Cematary, Rock Island IL. along side her husband Bob and daughter Delores.
Please share your memories and any photos with her family. Your posts will be read at her grave side interment. She is dearly loved and will be missed.
The family has asked that you visit her GoFundMe page at this link, so we may share her life story, and if you choose, you may make a donation in her memory.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/Harriett-Fudge-msrn-taking-mom-home-interment?teamInvite=OcP75YAkTROiikHxVBdUWlT57mNA9kk3Oi999W5v9pVt3RYNW9sgq1srsXrub7mu
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019