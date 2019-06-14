Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1221 W. Howe St
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1221 W. Howe St
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Bruce Evans Jr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Bruce Evans Jr. Obituary
Harry Bruce Evans, Jr.

- - On May 29, 2019, we lost a kind and wonderful husband, father, brother & friend. Bruce was born December 31, 1962 to Harry & Blanche Evans. He married his sweet Brenda January 5, 1991. He attended University of Arizona, graduating in 1995 with a BS in Energy Engineering and a BA in German. Bruce loved chess and Mexican food. He never met a stranger and loved to discuss music.

Bruce is survived by his wife Brenda, his son Brian (Alexis), and his sisters Toni Ball (LaMont), Joy Leslie (Steve) and Julie Parrish (Dan).

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be 9-9:45, with services beginning at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 1221 W. Howe St, Tempe, AZ 85281.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.