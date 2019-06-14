|
|
Harry Bruce Evans, Jr.
- - On May 29, 2019, we lost a kind and wonderful husband, father, brother & friend. Bruce was born December 31, 1962 to Harry & Blanche Evans. He married his sweet Brenda January 5, 1991. He attended University of Arizona, graduating in 1995 with a BS in Energy Engineering and a BA in German. Bruce loved chess and Mexican food. He never met a stranger and loved to discuss music.
Bruce is survived by his wife Brenda, his son Brian (Alexis), and his sisters Toni Ball (LaMont), Joy Leslie (Steve) and Julie Parrish (Dan).
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be 9-9:45, with services beginning at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 1221 W. Howe St, Tempe, AZ 85281.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 14 to June 15, 2019