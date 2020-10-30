Harry Calvin Valentine



Phoenix - Harry Calvin Valentine born May 25,1936, Passed peacefully into Heaven July 13, 2020 "Celebration of Life to be Nov. 7, 2020 11:00 a.m. at PalmCroft Church, 15825 N.35th Ave. 85053.(room for social social distancing) Children will take part in Services and Harry's long time Pastor of North Mountain Church, Dr. Dan Eymann will conduct a short service.



Harry was born to Mary Lucille Rowland Valentine and Cecil Valentine in Murray, Kentucky.



Harry is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Ruby Jones Jeffery Valentine and five children, Dain E. Jeffery (wife Karen Dennison) Ricki A. Jeffery (husband Thomas Ciero) Rural A. Jeffery (wife Jenifer Neptune) Anthony B.Jeffery (wife Phannee Chanabua) and H. Shelton Valentine, plus multiple Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, three sisters, Mary Lockhart, Irene Stacer, Patricia Blaisdal, one Aunt Toupie Thomas Moore (Aubrey), Multiple Nieces, Nephews and Cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by two sisters, Shellie Sue Valentine and Jean Roach.



Harry enjoyed many activities, but most he loved memorizing Bible Scriptures and quoting and sharing the Scriptures in his life. He memorized 400 plus scriptures and has read The Holy Bible through multiple times.



Harry's Mom passed into Heaven when he was seven, his Dad moved his family to several states, he had two step-mothers. He returned to Murray, Kentucky in 1954 and lived with his sister Mary & Robert Lockhart and attended his senior year and graduated from Murray High School, it was there that he met the "'Love of his life" Ruby Anna Jones. However; wages were low so to progress himself he moved to Phoenix, Az. and lived with his sister Jean and husband Eugene Roach, who was beneficial in him becoming an apprentice in The Lathers' Local 374.



In JAN. of 1960, Harry was drafted into the Army and while serving in Korea, he received his Journeyman decree, and was awarded Expert (Rifle).



Harry was business agent for Lathers Local 374. At a later date he, and a dear friend Robert Reynolds formed their own company known as VAL-RAY Inc.



IN MEMORY OF HARRY CALVIN VALENTINE, you may donate to, North Mountain Church 10202 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. 85020 for their Social Hall & Kitchen Renovation (where he was a member for 54 years).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store