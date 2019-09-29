Resources
Harry Edward Cipriano Sr.


1923 - 2019
Harry Edward Cipriano Sr.
Phoenix - Harry Edward Cipriano Sr. passed away on September 18, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 95. He was born October 19, 1923 in Youngstown Ohio.

Harry served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WW II and Korea. He was married to Helen (Savel) August 31, 1946 and they moved to Phoenix, AZ. in 1960 with their 3 sons. He was a long time employee of Shamrock Farms/Foods of Phoenix, retiring in November 1988.

Harry leaves behind his wife Helen, of 73 years, three sons, Harry Edward Jr., spouse Joan, Richard Charles, spouse Pamela Jo, who passed 2002 and Robert James. He also leaves 1 Granddaughter, Christy Cline, and his granddaughter, Michelle Cipriano who passed in 2018, 3 great granddaughters, Chloe Cline, Piper Cline, and Vivian Clarke.

Arrangements were handled by Messinger Mortuary and private services were held in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
