Harry M. Hollack



Harry passed away on September 1, 2020 after a long, difficult illness. He was born on July 27, 1944 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the oldest son of Harry and Sonia Hollack.



Harry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After a lengthy career with Texas Instruments in Houston, Texas, he joined Intel Corporation in Santa Clara, California. Harry moved to Arizona in 1979 to lead the start-up of Intel's first wafer fabrication facility (Fab 6) in Chandler, Arizona. He ran that operation for many years excelling in the career he loved, semiconductor manufacturing. Before retiring, he also worked for Motorola and Primarion and started FlipChip Technologies. He advocated for vocational education and assisted the State of Arizona in that endeavor. Harry earned the Distinguished Citizen Award from the University of Arizona's College of Engineering and Mines and Alumni Association for his contributions in assisting the college with its improvement in management and planning processes. He holds three U.S. patents. Harry was a natural leader and motivated others "to hold hands and walk through walls" to get results.



Harry enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, sailing, fly fishing, reading, singing and baking desserts for others to enjoy. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, two daughters, Jennifer (Ken) Raboin and Rebecca (Tom) Carlson, four beautiful granddaughters, and brother, Robert, of Butler, Pennsylvania.



He will be remembered for his intelligence, positive energy, openness, loyality, big heart, and expressive blue eyes. As one of his friends said, "Harry was one of a kind. A good kind". Harry often reminded others "life is not a dress rehearsal" and that is how he lived his life. May he rest in peace and forever know how much he was loved.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store