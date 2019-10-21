|
Harry Michael "Mike" Mineo
Mike Mineo passed away October 16th, 2019 at the age of 79. Mike was born in Buffalo, NY on August 26, 1940. Mike served in the US army and then enjoyed a 50+ year career in the Automotive industry. Locally, he worked for some great companies like Ray Korte Chevy, Lou Grubb Chevy, and Courtesy Chevy, to name a few. Mike was a past president of the Arizona Italian American club, Arizona sons of Italy club, and the Arizona Independent Auto dealers association. With many interests like playing golf, poker and traveling the world, nothing was more enjoyable than to host gatherings of family and friends for holidays, birthdays, and any other reason you could think of. Family was truly the light of his life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years (Josephine "JoJo"). Mike is survived by his son Frank (Kelli), grandson Michael, daughter Marie (partner Doug Gibb) Sister Lucille Perry ("Bunny", Jack Perry,) brother Frank (Bonnie) and many nieces, nephews, loving family members, and numerous friends A celebration of his life will be Saturday October 26th at 11 am at the Paradise Valley Community Center at 17402 N 40th street, Phoenix, 85032. In lieu of flowers our family requests that donations be made to the Arizona Heart Foundation @ AZheartfoundation.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019