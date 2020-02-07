|
|
Harry Morris Strachan, Jr.
Scottsdale - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Harry Morris Strachan, Jr. share the news that he passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ at 89 years of age. Born March 15, 1930 in Cleveland, OH, he lived a life full of optimism and hope, always seeing the best in people. He was a kind and gentle soul who put others before himself. For Harry, the cup wasn't just half full, it was overflowing.
Harry was predeceased by his father, Dr. Harry M. Strachan, his mother, Eva Strachan (nee Maffi/Moffett), and his brother, Donald M. Strachan. His parents raised their two sons in Shaker Heights, OH. Harry attended Shaker Heights High School and Miami University of Ohio, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He was an officer in the US. Air Force 1953-1955 and served as a First Lieutenant. He later went on to attend Case Western Reserve University and earned his MBA in 1960.
Harry met Jane Sutherland Acker and they were married February 4, 1961 at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights.
In 1981, Harry, Jane, and their two daughters moved from Ohio to Arizona after he was recruited for a job at what would today be called a start-up. Prior to that he worked at Central National Bank of Cleveland for 17 years and was VP and manager. He loved having a purposeful life and didn't officially retire until his 70's. Harry loved talking, listening, helping, and engaging with people.
Jane passed away in Arizona in 1995. After that, while living in Scottsdale and attending Valley Presbyterian Church, Harry met the person who would become the second love of his life, Virginia Corwith Staehle. They were married February 24, 2001 and had nearly 19 beautiful years together, what a gift.
At Valley Presbyterian Church, Harry was a Stephen Minister, and very involved with the Memorial Garden. Harry was also an avid golfer and bridge player.
Harry was a loving husband and father, and he is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Corwith Strachan, his two daughters from his first marriage: Virginia Coe Strachan Harrington and Martha Haigh Strachan; son-in-law Kevin R. Harrington, and a grandson: Gavin Acker Harrington. Through his marriage with Ginny he is also survived by two step-daughters and two step-sons: Sharon (Tom) Atkins, Patricia (Richard) Nestor, Robert (Nina) Staehle, and James (Joyce) Staehle; five more grandchildren: Scott (Andrea) Allen, Gretchen Allen (Bryan) Pahia, Joshua Staehle, Jasmine Staehle, and Brendon (Lauren) Blake; and three great-grandchildren: A.C. Pahia, Brady Allen, and Dane Pahia, . He is also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews who all miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Valley Presbyterian Church, 6947 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ. A second service will be held in Cleveland when the weather is warmer. His final resting place will be Knollwood Cemetery in Ohio.
In honor of his memory and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of the Valley (hov.org/donate) or to Valley Presbyterian Church for the Stephen Ministry program or the Memorial Garden (vpc.church/give).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020