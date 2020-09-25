Harry Podsiadlik



Harry Podsiadlik, 90, passed away on September 23, 2020. Harry was born on August 13, 1930 to Edward and Jennie Podsiadlik in Chicago, IL. He was a retired Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and son David Podsiadlik. Harry is survived by his children Susan Norden, Michael (Lisa) Podsiadlik, Patricia (Louie) Bejarano, Gary Podsiadlik and Sheresa Cook Podsiadlik, grandchildren Kenny and Timothy Podsiadlik, Alec, Sarah and Anthony Bejarano, Patrick and Tiffany Norden, Taylor Cook and Hannah Podsiadlik, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 am at St Raphael's Parish, 5525 W Acoma Rd., Glendale, AZ. A Private graveside service will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Harry's name may be given to St. Vincent De Paul or Andre House.









